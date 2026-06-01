NFC Notes: Rueben Bain, Alvin Kamara, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OLB coach Larry Foote compared first-round LB Rueben Bain Jr. to former Steelers teammate and LB James Harrison, who won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award back in 2008.

“Back in my Pittsburgh days, I played with a guy named James Harrison like that,” said Foote, via ESPN. “It was just — you couldn’t block him. [Bain] has that trait, he has that ability. He plays with that attitude and mindset that you look for — he’s mean, he’s nasty, and he’s been doing it for a long time…Bigger and faster — you can collapse the pocket versus the pass. It brings a lot. You always want to go with the bigger fighters. And if you can get that, that’s what you’re going to choose — 10 out of 10 [times].”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said that LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder) still hasn’t been cleared for contact, via Joseph Person.

said that LB (shoulder) still hasn’t been cleared for contact, via Joseph Person. Panthers DT Cam Jackson said UDFA DE Aaron Hall has been a rookie who has stood out to him so far in their offseason program: “I’d say Aaron Hall, for sure. I did not know he was that twitchy.” (Mike Kaye)

said UDFA DE has been a rookie who has stood out to him so far in their offseason program: “I’d say Aaron Hall, for sure. I did not know he was that twitchy.” (Mike Kaye) Jackson added that Hall is proving to get off the ball quickly and has a high motor: “Just how he gets off the ball, for real. He’s a smart player, still learning, but just his motor — he’s got a high motor, for sure.” (Kaye)

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore said there’s no timeline to figure out the situation with RB Alvin Kamara. (Nick Underhill)