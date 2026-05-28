Retired S Justin Simmons Likely Would’ve Signed With Panthers If He Played In 2025

Veteran S Justin Simmons signed a one-day contract with Denver this offseason to officially retire a Bronco after not playing in 2025.

Per Jordan Schultz, Simmons revealed he had plenty of interest last season and likely would’ve played for the Panthers last season if he decided to go another year.

He mentioned he was in constant contact with Carolina throughout the season, but ultimately would only play for an opportunity to contend for a Super Bowl because of how hard playing away from Denver was on his family.

Simmons, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He was set to make a base salary of $14.5 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 when the Broncos released him in February.

Atlanta signed Simmons to a one-year, $8 million contract for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Simmons appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

For his career, Simmons appeared in 134 games over nine seasons with the Broncos and Falcons. He recorded 666 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five force fumbles, three recoveries, 32 interceptions and 71 pass deflections.

Simmons was named second-team AP All-Pro four times and was a two-time Pro Bowler.