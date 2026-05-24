NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, Cash Jones, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka enters the second year of his career after recording 63 receptions for 938 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. When asked about the hardest part of his rookie season, Egbuka said that their offense fell into a lull around the midway point of the year.

“There were definitely ups and downs throughout the course of the season. I think that we fell into a little bit of a lull as an entire offense during the halfway point,” Egbuka said, via the Up & Adams Show. “We weren’t executing the way that we wanted to as an entire team. I know there are routes that I wish I could have gotten back, there are throws that Baker [Mayfield] wishes he could have gotten back, there are blocks that the linemen wish they could have gotten back.”

Egbuka added that they are eager to get back on the field with their new offensive additions and OC Zac Robinson.

“I think we’re really eager to get out there on the field. I know we got a lot of new pieces, we got a new offensive coordinator, so we’re ready to kind of put all those pieces together and fix those mistakes that we had from last year.”

Egbuka also mentioned that the most difficult part of his rookie season was dealing with the mental aspect of persevering through a full 17-game schedule.

“I’ll say the most difficult thing is, you know, kind of, that mental fortitude. Obviously, football is a physically demanding sport, but it’s not something that I’m a stranger to. I played a lot of football throughout my career, but those longer seasons in the NFL definitely take a toll on you mentally, especially when you kind of get into the doldrums of day after day, it’s the same thing over and over.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski praised UDFA rookie RB/WR Cash Jones versatility and said the team would try him both at receiver and running back this offseason.

“This is a very, very smart football player,” Stefanski said, via Falcons Wire. “Obviously, UGA fans know the type of player he is and the type of plays he’s made in the course of his career. I’m so impressed with who he is as a person. The intelligence part of this – you can’t just have a guy go from running back to wide receiver if he’s not intelligent. We’re going to continue to work him in different spots.”

Panthers

The Panthers will play four of their last five games of the 2026 at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina HC Dave Canales said he’s encouraged to have so many home games to end the season and thinks it gives them an advantage.

“That was something I saw right away and was very appreciative of that going into the finish of the season,” Canales said, via the team’s site. “Being able to be at home, in front of our crowd at Bank of America Stadium, the energy that was building towards the end of last season, it just excites me to be able to see that through the holiday season.”

Canales reiterated that their late home stretch is something he’s looking forward to.

“In that time, you have an opportunity to be at home and finish on your own terms, on your own turf,” Canales said. “So that was a pretty exciting thing for me.”

Carolina will close the regular season hosting the Seahawks. Canales feels the caliber of opponent will bring out the best in them.

“Very interesting, right?” Canales said. “Just the same exact week, same time of year, bringing them back out here to Charlotte. We can’t wait for those opportunities. Another great team, another championship opportunity that’ll bring out the best in us, and I love that. I love being able to finish the end of the season with an outside division opponent, a conference opponent that is obviously the Super Bowl champions, and highly regarded and respected. But we got a lot of football to play until that game. And so we’ll see where we’re at going into that one, and that goes for both teams.”