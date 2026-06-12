NFC Notes: Luther Burden, Jordan Love, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Luther Burden said he’s spent extra time with QB Caleb Williams this offseason in an effort to build deeper chemistry with him.

“It was great,” Burden said, via Bears Wire. “Because we’re off for a certain amount of time and you want to get back on the same page as your quarterback and get that chemistry back up and where it was from the end of the season. So we’re just looking to continue to make that growth. I’m just locked in every single day. Come here, ready to work, ready to get better, ready to get coached up, ready to win games.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love is heading into year six of his NFL career, coming off a season where he threw 23 touchdowns to six interceptions. During this offseason, Love said he’s been working on being more consistent and calm with his footwork to get reliable results with his timing and accuracy.

“My biggest thing that I’ve noticed since I got back is just my feet in the pocket, trying to be as smooth and consistent as possible,” Love said, via Matt Schneidman. “When I go through my reads, get into my hitches and not getting antsy, not getting to that point where you’re trying to move through the pocket too fast. Just staying calm, staying relaxed, move through my reads.”

“If I’ve gotta move around in the pocket, keeping those movements pretty tight and not kind of running into where guys might be peeling off and able to hit you. So just really trying to focus on my feet, my pocket movements. Obviously I think all those things are tied to accuracy and just the timing of routes and things like that, so just trying to be as dialed in as possible. That’s the biggest thing I’ve been trying to work on so far.”

Vikings

Vikings RT Brian O’Neill talked about contract talks: “Five years ago when I went through a similar process I said, ‘I want to be here and there’s nowhere else I want to be.’ That rings more true now than ever.” (Kevin Seifert)

talked about contract talks: “Five years ago when I went through a similar process I said, ‘I want to be here and there’s nowhere else I want to be.’ That rings more true now than ever.” (Kevin Seifert) O’Neill continued: “If you’ve been around me long enough, you know much this place means to me. There is unequivocally nowhere else I’d rather be.” (Seifert)

Per Alec Lewis, Vikings assistant GM Demitrius Washington is seeking other opportunities, while senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephensen, senior college executive Pat Roberts and pro scout Salli Clavelle won’t return.