NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Cam Jackson, Panthers’ Position Battles, 49ers

49ers

49ers WR Mike Evans said QB Brock Purdy was a big reason why he decided to join San Francisco this offseason.

“I love Brock, man,” Evans said, via Niners Wire. “He’s a big reason why I came here, and I said that in my initial Zoom call with you guys. He throws a really great ball. I’m getting the timing down with him now. He’s super smart. He’s about his business. … I look forward to having a great connection with him this year.”

Panthers

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer takes a look at six players entering a notable position battle in the Panthers’ offseason program:

Panthers

Panthers second-year DT Cam Jackson will have an extended opportunity after A’Shawn Robinson left in free agency, while Turk Wharton and Bobby Brown are recovering from injuries. Carolina HC Dave Canales is fired up to see what Jackson will do with the reps and thinks this time will prove beneficial for the young players in that room.

“I’m fired up to see what Cam does with it — with this opportunity,” Canales said, via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. “As well as Lee Hunter, who just got here. These are young guys that are big and extremely talented. And I can’t wait to see that competition in the interior of our defensive line play out, especially as Bobby is waiting to come back out there. These guys are getting valuable reps playing next to Derrick. And the communication — also the stunts, with Nic (Scourton) and Pat Jones and Jaelan (Phillips), being able to talk through those things. Invaluable time for these guys to be able to grow.”