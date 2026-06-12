NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Cam Jackson, Panthers’ Position Battles, 49ers

49ers
49ers WR Mike Evans said QB Brock Purdy was a big reason why he decided to join San Francisco this offseason.
“I love Brock, man,” Evans said, via Niners Wire. “He’s a big reason why I came here, and I said that in my initial Zoom call with you guys. He throws a really great ball. I’m getting the timing down with him now. He’s super smart. He’s about his business. … I look forward to having a great connection with him this year.”
Panthers
Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer takes a look at six players entering a notable position battle in the Panthers’ offseason program:
- Kaye notes that WR Xavier Legette will be squaring off with Chris Brazzell and John Metchie for the No. 3 receiver role. Kaye thinks Legette must tap into his combination of size and speed to beat Brazzell for the job.
- Should Legette fail to earn the No. 3 spot, Kaye could see him being traded, similar to how Carolina sent WR Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys in 2024.
- With RB Jonathon Brooks, Kaye writes that his biggest competition is his own health. If Brooks can remain healthy, Kaye could see him being a “massive part” of the Panthers’ offense.
- Regarding LB Trevin Wallace, Kaye thinks he’ll need to hold off LB Claudin Cherelus for a first-team role. Kaye also writes that Wallace must show improvements in coverage and durability.
- Kaye could see Wallace being challenged for playing time in sub-packages by defensive backs like Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Simmons, Lathan Ransom and fifth-rounder Zakee Wheatley.
- As for CB Chau Smith-Wade, Kaye lists his main competition as Corey Thornton and DeVonta Smith. Kaye points out that HC Dave Canales acknowledged Thornton overtook Smith-Wade at the nickel position last season before his season-ending injury.
- Kaye writes WR Jimmy Horn will be competing with Metchie, Brycen Tremayne, David Moore, Dan Chisena, and the tight-end depth. Should Horn “put on a show” this summer, he could earn a backup slot role over Metchie or Moore.
- Kaye has G Chandler Zavala competing with Saahdiq Charles, Ja’Tyre Carter, and his own health this offseason. Kay feels it is a “make or break” summer for Zavala.
Panthers
Panthers second-year DT Cam Jackson will have an extended opportunity after A’Shawn Robinson left in free agency, while Turk Wharton and Bobby Brown are recovering from injuries. Carolina HC Dave Canales is fired up to see what Jackson will do with the reps and thinks this time will prove beneficial for the young players in that room.
“I’m fired up to see what Cam does with it — with this opportunity,” Canales said, via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. “As well as Lee Hunter, who just got here. These are young guys that are big and extremely talented. And I can’t wait to see that competition in the interior of our defensive line play out, especially as Bobby is waiting to come back out there. These guys are getting valuable reps playing next to Derrick. And the communication — also the stunts, with Nic (Scourton) and Pat Jones and Jaelan (Phillips), being able to talk through those things. Invaluable time for these guys to be able to grow.”
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