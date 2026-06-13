NFC Notes: Monroe Freeling, Jake Matthews, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons LT Jake Matthews said that he’s been impressed with OL coach Bill Callahan and said that he’s complimented the pieces they’ve had in places and has begun making tweaks to maximize the unit.

“Bill made it really clear that first week that he respects us a lot, what we’ve done and put together and the type of players we are,” Matthews said, via Falcons Wire. “He likes what we’re doing and has some tweaks. It means a lot coming from him and the experience he has. He’s got us all thinking a little bit differently and mixing things up… I think just speaking as an offensive lineman, the key emphasis is we want to be a team that outworks other teams, and when they put our film on, they see something different, I think we’ve got something special starting.”

Panthers

The Panthers used a first-round pick on OT Monroe Freeling, who has been practicing at both tackle spots after doing both at the collegiate level as well. Freeling is ready to play wherever they need him to be, regardless of whether he’s on the left or right side.

“I’m really just a jack of all trades. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll be there,” Freeling said, via the team’s website. “So if they tell me to go right, I’m going right, I’m not going to have any complaint. I’m going to do my best to be my best right tackle. If they told me to go left, I’m going to do exactly the same thing. So, whenever they need me to be, I’m going to be.”

Saints

Saints OL David Edwards has played with some of the game’s best passers throughout his career, including Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and Josh Allen. He said QB Tyler Shough has a lot of similar traits, as he’s able to beat defenses with his arm, legs, and mind.

“I think there’s a lot of similarities between Matthew, Jared, Josh, and Tyler,” Edwards said, via Saints Wire. “I think one thing that’s really important is the character and the mindset mentality that they have. They have a very common theme within themselves from Tyler to Stafford to Josh. And then, you know, I mentioned this a few times but Tyler has a really unique ability to use his feet, his arm, and his mind to beat people, very similar to those previous guys I’ve played with. So I think he has all the tools to be a really successful guy in this league. It’s gonna be exciting to be a part of his growth and his journey.“