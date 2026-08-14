BREAKING: Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. Suspended Eight Games For Personal Conduct Violation

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL has suspended Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. for eight regular-season games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Earlier this week, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reported that Atlanta doesn’t appear to be planning on having Pearce early in the season, as he has mostly worked with the third team thus far during camp.

Kendall mentioned he was “worried many Falcons fans aren’t prepared for the length of suspension” for Pearce after being charged with aggravated battery and fleeing law enforcement on February 7th.

Kendall expected Pearce’s suspension to be for at least eight games based on previous rulings in similar situations.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler echoed this sentiment, saying Atlanta is bracing for a suspension and notes they have been looking for pass-rushing help this offseason. It’s worth noting OLB Jalon Walker suffered a torn ACL in camp as well.

Back in February, Pearce was booked on five charges from an incident in Miami. The victim in the complaint, Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA, said she was driving when she saw Pearce following her. They had dated for three years but had recently broken up. She says she stopped at a red light and Pearce got out of his car and tried to open her door.

She drove off and started heading toward the police department. Per the report, Jackson said Pearce intentionally collided with the rear of her vehicle, then tried to cut her off at another intersection near the police station and hit the front of her car.

Jackson called police, who then responded to the scene. Per the arrest report, officers saw Pearce standing next to his car, drew a gun and told him to get down. He got back into his vehicle and closed the door. An officer tried to open it, but Pearce locked it and sped away, hitting the officer in the knee in the process, per the report.

Police then said there was a chase, with Pearce exiting his car and running on foot after he crashed his vehicle. He was eventually apprehended despite resisting arrest.

Pearce was hit with five charges, including two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a felony count of aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and a misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence to his person.

Pearce, 22, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Falcons used the No. 26 overall pick in round one on Pearce. He’s projected to sign Pearce to a four-year, $16,756,186 contract that includes a $8,826,316 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025 Pearce appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 27 tackles, a forced fumble, 10.5 sacks and five pass defenses.