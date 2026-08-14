NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Jordyn Tyson, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall says the Falcons will almost certainly keep looking for help at right tackle, as the position remains unsettled despite signing Jawaan Taylor and trading for Wanya Morris . Both have been injured, though Taylor is supposedly nearing a return.

and trading for . Both have been injured, though Taylor is supposedly nearing a return. Kendall mentioned that while veteran LB Christian Harris remains the frontrunner to start, Atlanta is giving fourth-round LB Kendal Daniels and sixth-round LB Harold Perkins some extended looks.

remains the frontrunner to start, Atlanta is giving fourth-round LB and sixth-round LB some extended looks. Falcons second-round CB Avieon Terrell has ground to close to grab a starting role in the secondary, per Kendall, as a handful of players have all gotten more looks than him as the first-team nickel.

has ground to close to grab a starting role in the secondary, per Kendall, as a handful of players have all gotten more looks than him as the first-team nickel. Falcons sixth-round DT Anterio Thompson remains away from the team due to an issue the two sides are still “working through,” per HC Kevin Stefanski.

Panthers

The reports from training camp about QB Bryce Young have been glowing this year, in a way that stands out from the rest of his career and the usual sunshine and butterflies tone of August. Teammates and reporters are noticing how much more comfortable and in command of the offense he seems.

“Just being here for the last year and a half, I’d say he just seems more comfortable,” Panthers TE Mitchell Evans said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “Even from when I first got here to now, he seems more confident in himself. And just the way he carries himself, he’s got more of a presence. And you can see that reflected on the field and even in the locker room and throughout the building. You can see he’s more confident.”

For his part, Young wasn’t interested in any sort of backward-looking comparison.

“I’m not a big sit back, reflect, compare (person). Doesn’t really do anything for me. So I don’t think about the past like that,” he said. “I’m happy with the camp we’re having so far. I’m happy with the growth as a unit. But it’s still early. We’ve got a lot more to do.”

Young also wasn’t interested in looking ahead. The Panthers picked up his fifth-year option for 2027 but haven’t shown much initiative to get a long-term deal done before this upcoming season. If Young feels any type of way about that, he’s not letting on.

“I try to feed off the people around me. All of us are pushing each other, wanting to be at our best,” Young said. “Coaching staff challenging me, challenging all of us to take that next step system-wise. It’s just about having that growth mindset.

“For me, I just try to be where my feet are, make sure I’m focused. Whatever happens in the future, happens in the future. When you start thinking about that, you’re not able to focus on where you’re at.”

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore told reporters first-round WR Jordyn Tyson does indeed have a hamstring injury but pushed back that it was related to the persistent issues he had in college: “This has nothing to do with Jordyn’s (injury) history.” (Luke Johnson)

told reporters first-round WR does indeed have a hamstring injury but pushed back that it was related to the persistent issues he had in college: “This has nothing to do with Jordyn’s (injury) history.” (Luke Johnson) Moore added they’re gathering more information but it does seem like this could impact the regular season, which is about four weeks away. (Johnson)