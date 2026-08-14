Saints WR Jordyn Tyson Expected To Miss Time With Hamstring Injury

Saints HC Kellen Moore said that rookie WR Jordyn Tyson suffered a hamstring injury during their joint practice with the Jaguars on Thursday and will miss time as he recovers. Although Moore wouldn’t provide a timetable for the receiver’s recovery, he said the issue could stretch into Week 1.

“We’ve just got to let these experts evaluate this and then we’ll put together a plan,” Moore said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “Not going to jump to conclusions. I don’t have a doctor in front of my name, so I’m not going to jump to put together a timeline on it.”

Moore added that this is not a recurring issue with Tyson and the incident occurred when he was shoved from behind.

“I think my understanding of this one, any player that was put in his situation where your foot slips and you get shoved from behind, this has nothing to do with Jordyn’s history,” Moore said. “Any player in that situation probably has the same diagnosis coming out of this.”

Tyson, 21, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and committed to play for Colorado before transferring to Arizona State following his freshman year. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year in 2024 and earned first-team all Big-12 honors in 2024 and 2025.

He signed a four-year, $32,491,822 rookie contract that includes a $20,090,416 signing bonus and a fifth-year option in 2030.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Tyson as the third-best receiver in the class with a first- to second-round grade.

Throughout his college career, Tyson appeared in 33 games and caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.