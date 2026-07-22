Top Free Agent Landing Spots For LB Bobby Wagner

Five years after veteran LB Bobby Wagner chooses to retire, he will have an exceptional case to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. (I’d like to call him a lock, but the Hall has proven with Bill Belichick that no resume is above nitpicking).

But don’t look for Wagner to be in the 2031 class. Set to turn 36 at the end of June, Wagner declared his intentions to play a 15th season in 2026 a long time ago. He’s been an unrestricted free agent since March after the Commanders elected to let his deal expire, so it remains to be seen where Wagner’s NFL journey will take him next.

Washington can probably be ruled out despite two successful seasons. Wagner was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro selection in 2024 during the Commanders’ magical run to the NFC title game. The results were more disappointing last year but he still racked up 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions. Still, the Commanders decided they needed to get younger and more athletic, adding Leo Chenal in free agency and Sonny Styles early in the draft to a room that still includes Frankie Luvu.

That underscores the reality for Wagner at this stage of his career. He remains a productive player who’s good enough to start in the NFL. His instincts are as sharp as ever and he’s been remarkably durable, playing 68 of 68 possible games since the Seahawks moved on from him the first time back after the 2021 season. But he’s not as rangy as he used to be and that can be exploited at times.

Even so, Wagner still has something to give for a contending-level team that finds itself in need at linebacker. Linebacker is a tough position to play in the modern NFL and it frequently takes young players time to find their feet. In Wagner’s case, there’s no substitute for the fourteen seasons of experience he has under his belt, and that’s the biggest reason he can still be a positive for a defense and not a liability. He may be a stopgap, but he’s a pretty solid one.

Wagner, 35, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

Los Angeles released Wagner after just one season and he returned to Seattle on a one-year contract. From there, he joined the Commanders in 2024 on another one-year contract and re-signed to another one-year pact in 2025.

In 2025, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 162 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and four pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.

Buffalo Bills

This is a big transition year for the Bills on defense. They’re changing schemes for the first time since hiring former HC Sean McDermott back in 2017, with new DC Jim Leonhard arriving to put his stamp on things. There’s also some shifting personnel, especially at linebacker. For the first time since 2017, veteran LB Matt Milano isn’t on the roster. Injuries have derailed what looked like a promising trajectory for starting LB Terrel Bernard as well.

Last year, the Bills got some strong minutes out of veteran LB Shaq Thompson to help stabilize the group after a rash of injuries. This year, there’s not a similar veteran presence. If Bernard and former third-rounder Dorian Williams can’t stay healthy, a lot would fall on unproven youngsters like Joe Andreessen and fourth-rounder Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

Signing Wagner would fill that void and help address what looks like an early weak point for the Bills’ defense. There aren’t any obvious front office or coaching connections, but at this stage of his career Wagner is a known quantity on the field and in the locker room. From the other side of things, the Bills would give Wagner a shot to finish his career on a high note.

Cincinnati Bengals

We highlighted this match last month in an article examining best fits for some of our top remaining free agents at the time. Nothing has changed and it still stands out as a good pairing. The Bengals have made no bones about Super Bowl expectations this year and have been uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason thanks to urging from star QB Joe Burrow. They spent up in free agency, traded the No. 10 overall pick for DT Dexter Lawrence and even did a rare contract restructure (Burrow) to borrow from future salary caps for space this year.

The biggest need they haven’t checked off is at linebacker. Last year, they benched team captain Logan Wilson and threw rookies Demetrius Knight (second round) and Barrett Carter (fourth round) headlong into the starting lineup. They sank and dragged the defense down with them. Cincinnati ended 2025 ranked 31st in total defense and 32nd against the run, surrendering 2,500 yards.

Yet no real challengers were brought in for Knight and Carter, who remain locked at the top of the current depth chart. The Bengals have been a draft-and-develop organization, and both HC Zac Taylor and de facto GM Duke Tobin have defended the Knight/Carter duo, citing last year as an invaluable learning lesson. They wouldn’t be the first players to struggle as rookies before putting things together.

However, the Bengals can’t afford for Knight and Carter to sabotage another season. It makes sense to let them go into training camp with a chance to prove themselves but the Bengals should be able to see quickly whether they’ve made the necessary, substantial improvements. If not, Wagner should be on speed dial. He’s an upgrade over both Knight and Carter, and fills a huge need for a hopeful Super Bowl contender — a box he’s also likely looking to check for his next team. Wagner could also have a positive long-term impact as a mentor for both Knight and Carter, even if he’s taking away reps in the short-term.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have understandably been youth-focused the past few years as they clawed their way out from a deep rebuilding hole. Coming off their first playoff appearance since 2017, however, expectations are starting to shift and grow. They were active again in free agency and it’s possible they could seek more veterans to fortify some of the weaker spots on the roster, seeking to continue to build momentum.

Linebacker remains a question mark even after bringing in Devin Lloyd from the Jaguars. As things stand right now, he’d take over the middle linebacker role with former third-rounder Trevin Wallace taking the starting spot next to him. Behind those two, the depth is thin with younger options and special teamers. Wallace is also a big question mark, too, as he hasn’t put things together over his first two seasons and has battled injury.

Signing Wagner would give the Panthers much more of a known quantity, though it would require shifting Lloyd to the weakside and giving Wagner the middle linebacker role. Wallace is far more athletic than Wagner but his range ends up being neutralized too often because his diagnostics haven’t caught up. Ideally, the Panthers want to be a team that develops those Day 2 picks like Wallace into starters worth extending, but perhaps a fellowship behind Wagner for a season wouldn’t be the worst thing — a step back with the potential to take two forward in a contract year in 2027.

There’s a ton of familiarity between key Panthers decision-makers and Wagner which could help tilt the scales, especially if it means sidelining a recent Day 2 pick. Panthers GM Dan Morgan, a pretty good linebacker himself back in his playing days, was a scout for the Seahawks in 2010 and part of the pro personnel department from 2011 through 2017, so he overlapped significantly with Wagner who was drafted in 2012. Panthers HC Dave Canales also joined Seattle in 2010 and was on the staff until 2022, a year after Wagner left. That familiarity could also help Wagner be comfortable joining a Carolina team that’s still seen as an upstart around the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars

After losing Lloyd to the Panthers, the Jaguars didn’t sign a replacement in free agency. They took 10 players in the draft and didn’t use one on a linebacker until their last selection in the seventh round. All signs are pointing to Ventrell Miller as the next man up.

However, Miller has 11 starts under his belt over the past two seasons and played in just 20 percent of the snaps last year. If he falters, or if he or LB Foyesade Oluokun gets hurt, the Jaguars will need a contingency. The rest of the depth on the roster is not well established, not for a team like Jacksonville that has aspirations of taking another step in 2026.

That’s where Wagner could fit in. His resume is much more filled out than Miller’s, and he has proven championship experience that fits in with what the Jaguars are trying to build. He hasn’t worked with any of the defensive coaches but he did cross paths with GM James Gladstone and HC Liam Coen during his one season with the Rams, so they know what he’s about. Jacksonville would check a ton of boxes for Wagner as well, including a quality roster, good defensive coaching staff, franchise quarterback and, last but not least, no state income tax.

(One thing the Jaguars would have to figure out is that Wagner and Oluokun are both natural middle linebackers. If Wagner is signed to replace Miller, one of them would have to play on the weak side, and Wagner might not be as well-suited for that at this point.)

Dallas Cowboys

The defensive overhaul for the Cowboys has come a long way and the depth chart looks radically different than it did last September. With bright new DC Christian Parker taking over, there’s a lot of optimism that Dallas’ defense will be far better in 2026. There’s still work to do, however, and reporters close to the team have pegged linebacker as a spot the Cowboys might still be open to adding to. This is despite getting DeMarvion Overshown back, trading for Dee Winters and drafting Jaishawn Barham in the third round.

Overshown has flashed high-end potential but his health remains a major question mark going forward until he proves he can stay on the field. Barham is a bit of a tweener prospect, and at any rate the Cowboys see themselves as potential contenders in 2026. There is an urgency to have a better product on defense and not waste another year of QB Dak Prescott’s prime.

If Overshown is hurt or the Cowboys end up deciding during training camp that they need to make an upgrade, Wagner makes sense as one of the best free agents available at the position. He overlapped with HC Brian Schottenheimer in Seattle, so the coaching connection box is checked, and he would be a good fit in Parker’s defense. Dallas should also check the boxes Wagner is looking for at this point of his career.