AFC Notes: Khalil Mack, Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers

Chargers

Chargers veteran OLB Khalil Mack and LB Daiyan Henley talked about the differences with new DC Chris O’Leary’s scheme. While the scheme will share many aspects with what it was under Jesse Minter, Henley thinks it feels faster, more violent and more aggressive.

“You can already tell the differences between him and Jesse in terms of schematics,” Mack said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“He’s giving those ops to get downhill and go make some plays in the backfield,” Henley said.

Raiders

Raiders QB coach Mike Sullivan said Fernando Mendoza ‘s “way of finding completions” has stood out, but notes that his development will be a long process, and has been pleased with the results so far. (Warren)

said ‘s “way of finding completions” has stood out, but notes that his development will be a long process, and has been pleased with the results so far. (Warren) Sullivan on QB Kirk Cousins: “He’s a pro, and that term gets thrown around loosely at times, but he really embodies that, and he’s brought that protection a little bit here, as well as his experience within the system, he played with Klint and Andrew in Minnesota, so that’s been helpful, and he approaches work every day with great energy, with humility, he’s always looking to contribute. In meetings, he’s helpful with the other quarterbacks.” (McFadden)

Steelers

The Steelers signed OLB Nick Herbig to a four-year, $100 million contract extension on June 4, 2026, with $42 million guaranteed, including $21 million fully guaranteed at signing and $38.326 million in new money guarantees

Herbig received a $19.676 million signing bonus, and his 2026 salary is fully guaranteed.

The contract also includes a $7 million roster bonus due if he is on the roster on the 3rd day of the 2028 league year, $6 million roster bonuses due if he is on the roster on the 3rd day of the 2029 and 2030 league years, and annual workout bonuses. ( OTC )