Panthers Signing WR Jalen Coker To Contract Extension

The Carolina Panthers and WR Jalen Coker have agreed to terms on a new contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that Coker’s deal is for three-years, $35 million worth up to $41 million in incentives. He’ll have another opportunity to secure a long-term contract at age 27.

Coker, 24, signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross following the 2024 NFL Draft. He made the initial roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Carolina promoted him to their active roster in 2024 and signed him to a two-year, $1.755 million deal.

He signed his ERFA tender this off-season to remain with the team for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Coker appeared in 11 games for the Panthers and recorded 33 receptions for 394 yards (11.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.