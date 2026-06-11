Bills Waive CB Dorian Strong With NFI Designation Among Five Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have waived CB Dorian Strong with a non-football injury designation.

Sal Capaccio adds Strong is expected to miss the entire 2026 season with the neck injury he suffered last season. Cappacio also mentions Strong will be placed on IR with Buffalo, assuming he clears waivers.

Additionally, the Bills signed WR Deven Thompkins and WR Max Tomczak to contracts. The Bills also waived RB Desmond Reid with an injury designation and waived WR Gabriel Benyard.

Strong, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2025 draft out of Virginia Tech. He signed a four-year, $4.8 million contract through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Strong appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded 10 total tackles.