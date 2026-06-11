TRADE: Chiefs Trading OT Wanya Morris To Falcons

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Chiefs are trading OT Wanya Morris to the Falcons.

Jordan Schultz adds the Chiefs are trading Morris with a 2027 seventh-round pick for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

It was reported earlier this week the Chiefs and Morris agreed to explore a trade somewhere he could compete for more playing time.

Morris, 25, transferred to Oklahoma after two seasons at Tennessee and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2019. The Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,368,356 rookie contract that includes a $904,259 signing bonus.

During his college career with Tennessee and Oklahoma, Morris appeared in 37 games and made 27 starts.

In 2025, Morris appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs at left tackle and made one start.