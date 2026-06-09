Chiefs & OT Wanya Morris Agree To Explore Trade

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs and OT Wanya Morris have agreed to explore trade options this offseason.

Fowler notes that Morris would like a better opportunity to get playing time after starting just once in 2025. He is currently behind OTs Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons on Kansas City’s depth chart.

Morris, 25, transferred to Oklahoma after two seasons at Tennessee and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2019. The Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,368,356 rookie contract that includes a $904,259 signing bonus.

During his college career with Tennessee and Oklahoma, Morris appeared in 37 games and made 27 starts.

In 2025, Morris appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs at left tackle and made one start.