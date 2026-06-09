NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy is happy to have a healthy group of receivers, including free agent signing WR Mike Evans, who will likely be one of Purdy’s top targets as he continues his Hall of Fame career in the Bay Area.

“Our receiving corps as a whole, we’re really excited about right now,” Purdy said recently during an interview with Laura Britt. “Everyone’s healthy and good. We got to keep it going and just keep stacking days and I think we have a really good corps as a whole.”

“He’s been awesome,” Purdy said of Evans. “Obviously, just what he’s done in his career, he’s a Hall of Famer, 1,000-yard seasons really year after year his whole career. He’s won a Super Bowl. Just, like, being around him and his presence and understanding, you know, what it’s going to take to play with him. And just like honestly like, the good pressure that it brings, like, alright, ‘I have a guy that is demanding success and demanding to be great’ and I love that. I want to play with guys like that. Obviously, I’ve played with guys like that, George ( Kittle) and Christian ( McCaffrey) and all that. But to bring Mike in the fold now and be able to have a big target like he is, but how he sees the game and him breaking down routes that he’s run with Tom ( Brady) and Baker Mayfield , and I’m like, ‘alright, like, this guy knows ball.’ So, I’m really excited, and as we go, we’re just going to continue to build chemistry and it’s going to be good.”

Rams

Rams DE Myles Garrett said in an interview with the Rams’ social media that he would like to sit down and speak with former Rams DT Aaron Donald to see if he would actually be willing to return to football after several years away to join Garrett in a quest for another Super Bowl.

“We haven’t talked yet but definitely expect to talk soon. I don’t know what his plans are and I won’t pretend to know, but a lot of people are excited and thrilled about the possibility of him coming back,” Garrett said.

Seahawks

Despite winning his second Super Bowl in his age-32 season, Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp didn’t “for a second” contemplate retiring because of how much he loves the game.

“No, never for a second,” Kupp said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “I’m loving playing this game too much. I love playing football, so I’m enjoying it. That was never a thought.”

Kupp talked about the history displayed at the team’s facility being a source of inspiration for building on the legacy.

“There’s moments of reflection, right? There’s moments of understanding when you see these banners, there’s a story and a lot of blood, sweat and tears behind each of them. So, there’s a respect for what went into those things and what those stand for, and the journey that they stand for, the hardships that were overcome. But also, at the end of that moment of reflection is the period at the end that says, ‘Well, now what?’ Yeah, that’s what it took. This is what that was and now you’re in it and you’re moving forward, and there’s an opportunity to go and be a part of another one.”