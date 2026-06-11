Falcons Place OT Storm Norton On PUP List

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed OT Storm Norton on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Norton missed the entire 2025 season due to ankle injury last summer.

Norton, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Lions cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Norton was on and off of Lions, Cardinals, and Vikings’ practice squads before signing a futures deal with the Vikings. Norton then took an opportunity to play in the XFL and signed on with the Chargers soon after.

The Chargers re-signed Norton to an exclusive rights free-agent deal in 2022 and he then signed a one-year deal with the Saints for the 2023 season. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad after being released in training camp in 2023 but was lost to the Falcons’ active roster.

Norton re-signed with Atlanta on a one-year, $1.1 million contract for the 2024 season and again in 2025 on a two-year, $3 million deal.

In 2024, Norton appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made one start at right tackle.