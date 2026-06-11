NFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix, Dave Canales, Falcons, Giants, Panthers

Falcons

The Falcons are set to have a QB competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., who is recovering from a partially torn ACL. Atlanta QBs coach Alex Van Pelt said the competition hasn’t yet started, with Penix not fully healthy, and noted they are doing what they can to split reps evenly based on what Penix can do.

“It’s tough to have a competition when both guys aren’t competing at the same level right now,” Van Pelt said, via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “So, it’s hard and it’ll come. It’ll happen at some point. Mike’s done a great job of getting himself to where he is right now. Really impressive to take 7-on-7 reps and go out and compete. That’s been great. But really, there’s no competition until we can actually evaluate him equally.”

“We split the reps as evenly as we can without Mike taking team reps. It gets a little lopsided towards Tua.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh said there’s a possibility that DL Roy Robertson-Harris could return from his Achilles tear before the end of the season.

“There’s a chance Roy could get back, actually. With Roy’s situation, time frame-wise, there’s a chance he could get back late in the season. We’re going to try to hold off on that if we can,” he said, via Giants Wire.

Panthers

The Panthers enter the offseason looking to build off their 8-9 season in 2025, where they captured the NFC South title. Carolina OC Mike Bercovici said HC Dave Canales challenges everyone, including their coaching staff, to develop and improve.

“Everybody kind of leans into development their own way,” Bercovici said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s site. “But I just respect how much Dave says it in front of the full staff and just makes it, not just a talk, we act on it.”

Canales explained different coaches’ responsibilities at the start of their offseason program, like Bercovici, offensive assistant Keyshawn Colmon, offensive quality control coach Dean Petzing, defensive quality control coach Ilir Emini, assistant linebackers coach Mayur Chaudhari, and defensive assistant Kevin Peterson.

“This is also a developmental opportunity for the coaching staff,” Canales said. “We had Mike Bercovici presenting on some of our offensive philosophy things. (Offensive assistant) Keyshawn Colmon was able to install some pass plays. (Offensive quality control) Dean Petzing was at the offensive line putting in the protections and runs this morning. On the defensive side, (defensive quality control), Ilir Emini was running the coverage unit and doing that. (Assistant linebackers coach) Mayur Chaudhari was able to work with the OLBs, talking about how to get lined up in formation, and (defensive assistant) Kevin Peterson. All of our guys had opportunities to present in front of the group.”

Peterson praised Canales for asking the coaching staff to refine their craft.

“Shout out to Dave for allowing us to have the opportunity first because it’s always fun to work on your craft,” Peterson said. “You’re in the meetings, you’re in all the things as a student, just like the players are when Coach Cooley, Coach Ronaldo, Coach E (Evero) are giving their presentations. But they gave us the opportunity to be able to give the rookies a first look at what things would look like. We’re not just going over one fundamental; we’re going over four to five, six different calls, and there’s a bunch of fundamentals within all of those. So, what we’re doing with the rookies is more, ‘OK, here are some of the base calls that we’re going to get. Here are some of the sub calls that we’re going to get.”