Multiple GMs Expect 49ers To Aggressively Pursue Trade For Pass Rusher

Per Jason La Canfora, multiple GMs have named the 49ers as a team that is primed to try to land a pass rusher.

La Canfora also talked about QB Mac Jones, who San Francisco values for his ability to fill in when QB Brock Purdy was injured. Rival execs believe Jones could become available at the deadline, per La Canfora, especially because of the draft capital Jones could return for a trade to add pass rush help.

“You think Kyle’s going to sit back and let his buddy (Rams coach Sean McVay) have all the fun?” one longtime personnel executive told La Canfora. “They’re going to have to get creative, too. The Rams keep raising the stakes… You have a backup QB who isn’t helping you win games, and somebody else wants him; it’s time to sell… Kyle will find another project to rehab. He always does.”

Jones, 27, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes an $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in March.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 11 games for the 49ers with eight starts. He completed 69.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.