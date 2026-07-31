49ers Making Four Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers officially signed TE Josiah Deguara and WR Trenton Irwin to one-year deals and waived DB Derrick Canteen and TE Tanner McLachlan in corresponding moves.

The #49ers announced they have signed TE Josiah Deguara and WR Trenton Irwin to one-year deals. 📰: https://t.co/COVqrusERe pic.twitter.com/V91QKvkOqX — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 31, 2026

McLachlan was cut with an injury designation. He will revert to injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Irwin, 30, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati brought Irwin back on a futures contract only to waive him coming out of the preseason. The Bengals re-signed him to the practice squad, and he was on and off the active roster.

Irwin returned to Cincinnati on a one-year deal in 2024 but was eventually cut loose, then joined the Panthers’ practice squad. The Jaguars signed him to a contract in June of last year but was among their final roster cuts. New York signed him to their practice squad in October.

In 2024, Irwin has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and recorded three receptions on 10 targets for 15 yards in two starts.