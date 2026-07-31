Bills Sign CB D.J. Miller

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed CB D.J. Miller to a contract.

In correspondence, the Bills have released S Wande Owens.

Miller, 25, played three years at Iowa State before transferring to Kent State for his last two college seasons. From there, Miller signed with the UFL Michigan Panthers for the 2025 season and joined the UFL Columbus Aviators for the 2026 season.

In 2026, Miller appeared in nine games for the UFL Columbus Aviators and recorded 24 total tackles, one tackle for loss and three interceptions.