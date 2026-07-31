49ers Activate DL Alfred Collins From PUP List

The San Francisco 49ers announced they activated DL Alfred Collins from their Physically Unable to Perform list on Friday.
Collins, 24, was a four-star recruit and the second-ranked strongside defensive end in the 2020 recruiting class out of Bastrop, Texas. He committed to Texas and spent all five seasons there.
The 49ers used the No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Collins. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $10,296,326 contract with a $4,128,235 signing bonus.
In 2025, Collins appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.
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