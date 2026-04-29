Justin Simmons Signing One-Day Contract To Retire With Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced that S Justin Simmons has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team.

“Being a Denver Bronco was more than just a team. It was my heart, my home and my story.” Exactly 10 years to the day we drafted him, All-Pro safety @jsimms1119 is retiring a Bronco: pic.twitter.com/rOZbocQU5o — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 29, 2026

The longtime Bronco didn’t play at all last season, as he never found the right fit. Outside of a season with the Falcons, he spent his entire career in Denver.

Simmons, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He was set to make a base salary of $14.5 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 when the Broncos released him in February.

Atlanta signed Simmons to a one-year, $8 million contract for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Simmons appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

For his career, Simmons appeared in 134 games over nine seasons with the Broncos and Falcons. He recorded 666 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five force fumbles, three recoveries, 32 interceptions and 71 pass deflections.

Simmons was named second-team AP All-Pro four times and was a two-time Pro Bowler.