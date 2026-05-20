Broncos Sign Fourth-Round OT Kage Casey

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos have signed fourth-round OT Kage Casey to his four-year rookie deal.

The following is an updated chart showing that the Broncos still have a third and fourth round pick to sign:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 3 66 Tyler Onyedim DT 4 108 Jonah Coleman RB 4 111 Kage Casey T Signed 5 152 Justin Joly TE Signed 7 246 Miles Scott S Signed 7 256 Dallen Bentley TE Signed 7 257 Red Murdock LB Signed

Casey, 22, was born in Salem, Oregon, and attended high school at Clackamas where he was a three-star recruit and committed to Boise State.

He was twice named First-team All-Mountain West during his time in college during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2023, he was named Second-team All-Mountain West.

The Broncos selected Casey with the No. 111 pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft.

During his four seasons at Boise State, Casey appeared in 46 total games.