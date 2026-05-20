Panthers Sign TE Heinrich Haarberg, Make Corresponding Move

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed TE Heinrich Haarberg to the roster on Wednesday.

Panthers add a tight end to the rosterhttps://t.co/PuHxUGKc7s — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 20, 2026

In a corresponding move, the team waived OLB Jamil Muhammad.

Haarberg is a rookie free agent who was the starting quarterback for Nebraska in 2023 before transitioning to tight end.

Muhammad, 25, started his college career at Georgia State before eventually transferring to USC and spending two seasons with the Trojans. He signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams re-signed him to the practice squad but let him go in November. He signed on with the Panthers practice squad and inked a futures deal for 2026.

During his five-year college career, Muhammad recorded 143 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, one interception and four pass deflections in 60 career games.

Haarberg, 23, was a three-star recruit who elected to stay in state and commit to Nebraska. He started nine games at quarterback over his career but eventually made the switch to tight end.

During his five-year college career, Haarberg caught 11 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in 30 games. He also completed 87 of 175 pass attempts (49.7 percent) for 1,068 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, and rushed 151 times for 584 yards and six touchdowns.