Ravens Sign Second-Round OLB Zion Young, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Baltimore Ravens announced they officially signed second-round OLB Zion Young to a four-year rookie contract.
This officially wraps up Baltimore’s 2026 draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|14
|Vega Ioane
|G
|Signed
|2
|45
|Zion Young
|OLB
|Signed
|3
|80
|Ja’Kobi Lane
|WR
|Signed
|4
|115
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|Signed
|4
|133
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|Signed
|5
|162
|Chandler Rivers
|CB
|Signed
|5
|173
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|Signed
|5
|174
|Adam Randall
|RB
|Signed
|6
|211
|Ryan Eckley
|P
|Signed
|7
|250
|Rayshaun Benny
|DT
|Signed
|7
|253
|Evan Beerntsen
|G
|Signed
Young, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 165th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He originally committed to Michigan State and remained there two years before transferring to Missouri, earning First Team All-SEC honors in 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 8 edge rusher in this year’s class.
During his college career, Young appeared in 46 games and recorded 131 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, three forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.
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