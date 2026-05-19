Packers Signing UDFA CB Marlon Jones

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Packers are signing UDFA CB Marlon Jones out of Vanderbilt.

Jones, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 276th-ranked receiver in the 2019 recruiting class out of Tacoma, Washington. He committed to Eastern Washington and played there for five years before transferring to Vanderbilt for his final season.

In his collegiate career, Jones appeared in 51 games over six years at Eastern Washington and Vanderbilt. He recorded 168 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 23 passes defended and nine interceptions.