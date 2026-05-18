Steelers Signed Two Draft Picks Including Second-Round WR Germie Bernard

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed second-round WR Germie Bernard to his rookie contract.
We have signed WR Germie Bernard. @BordasLaw
📝: https://t.co/BFJ15bdM7A pic.twitter.com/XimnCpJJGu
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2026
They also announced they signed seventh-round RB/WR Eli Heidenreich to his rookie pact.
That leaves one more signing for Pittsburgh to wrap up its 2026 draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|21
|Max Iheanachor
|T
|Signed
|2
|47
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|Signed
|3
|76
|Drew Allar
|QB
|3
|85
|Daylen Everette
|CB
|Signed
|3
|96
|Gennings Dunker
|T
|Signed
|4
|121
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|Signed
|5
|169
|Riley Nowakowski
|TE
|Signed
|6
|210
|Gabriel Rubio
|DT
|Signed
|7
|224
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|S
|Signed
|7
|230
|Eli Heidenreich
|RB
|Signed
Bernard, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 37th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He committed to Michigan State but transferred to Washington after one year before transferring again to Alabama after just one season with the Huskies.
The Steelers drafted him in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $10,544,970 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $4.129 million.
In his collegiate career, Bernard appeared in 53 games over four years with Michigan State, Washington and Alabama. He caught 155 passes for 2,203 yards and 13 touchdowns, and also added 174 rushing yards with five touchdowns.
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