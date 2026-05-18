Panthers Signing UDFA RB Miles Davis

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Panthers are signing UDFA RB Miles Davis out of Utah State following a successful workout.

Davis, five-foot-11, 215 pounds, was a three-star recruit and the 279th-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He committed to BYU and remained there for five years before transferring to Utah State for his senior season.

In his collegiate career, Davis appeared in 40 games over six years at BYU and Utah State. He rushed 221 times for 1,199 yards (5.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.