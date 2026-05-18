Eagles Sign Second-Round TE Eli Stowers

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed second-round TE Eli Stowers.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 20 Makai Lemon WR Signed 2 54 Eli Stowers TE Signed 3 68 Markel Bell T 5 178 Cole Payton QB Signed 6 207 Micah Morris G Signed 7 244 Cole Wisniewski S Signed 7 251 Uar Bernard DT Signed 7 252 Keyshawn James-Newby DE Signed

Stowers, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 12th-ranked QB in the 2021 recruiting class out of Denton, Texas. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for two years before transferring to New Mexico State for one year, and eventually Vanderbilt for his final two seasons.

The Eagles used the 54th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Stowers. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,893,020 rookie deal with a $2,927,652 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Stowers appeared in 45 games over five years at Texas A&M, New Mexico State and Vanderbilt. He recorded 146 receptions, 1,773 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also rushed 36 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Stowers also completed five of 10 passes for two touchdowns.