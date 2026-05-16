Steelers Officially Sign QB Aaron Rodgers To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $25M

The Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Aaron Rodgers officially agreed to terms on a one-year contract Saturday night.

Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, according to Adam Schefter. The deal is expected to pay Rodgers a base salary between $22 and $23 million for the 2026 season with up to a few million more available in incentives.

This officially reunites Rodgers and his former head coach Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh for the 2026 season.

All indications have been that Rodgers would eventually return to the Steelers and it looks like they were able to get the deal in place far before the start of training camp.

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.