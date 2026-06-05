Eagles Announce Two Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed DT Zion Wilson and waived WR Brandon Hayes in a corresponding move.

We have signed DT Zion Wilson and waived WR Brandon Hayes. pic.twitter.com/DsEImp5cnb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 5, 2026

Hayes, 6-2 and 205 pounds, started his career at Southern Mississippi before transferring to SE Louisiana State. He was named first-team All-Southland Conference in 2024 as a kickoff returner.

He caught on with Philadelphia near the end of May.

In two years at SE Louisiana State, Hayes caught 30 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing 26 times for 151 yards. He returned 39 kickoffs for 1,113 yards (28.5 average) and three touchdowns.