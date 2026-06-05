Cowboys Sign First-Round EDGE Malachi Lawrence, Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are signing first-round EDGE Malachi Lawrence to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.

Malachi Lawrence

He’ll receive a four-year, $20.22 million gully guaranteed deal. 

Dallas has now signed all seven of its picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 11 Caleb Downs S Signed
1 23 Malachi Lawrence DE Signed
3 92 Jaishawn Barham OLB Signed
4 112 Drew Shelton T Signed
4 114 Devin Moore CB Signed
4 137 LT Overton DT Signed
7 218 Anthony Smith WR Signed

 

Lawrence, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 137th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Central Florida and remained there for five years, earning First Team All-Big 12 in 2025 and Honorable Mention all-Big 12 in 2023. 

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Lawrence as the seventh-best edge rusher in the draft with a first- to second-round grade. 

During his four-year college career, Lawrence appeared in 39 games and recorded 72 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.

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