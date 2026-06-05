Cowboys Sign First-Round EDGE Malachi Lawrence, Wrap Up Draft Class

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are signing first-round EDGE Malachi Lawrence to a four-year rookie contract on Friday.
He’ll receive a four-year, $20.22 million gully guaranteed deal.
Dallas has now signed all seven of its picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|11
|Caleb Downs
|S
|Signed
|1
|23
|Malachi Lawrence
|DE
|Signed
|3
|92
|Jaishawn Barham
|OLB
|Signed
|4
|112
|Drew Shelton
|T
|Signed
|4
|114
|Devin Moore
|CB
|Signed
|4
|137
|LT Overton
|DT
|Signed
|7
|218
|Anthony Smith
|WR
|Signed
Lawrence, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 137th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Central Florida and remained there for five years, earning First Team All-Big 12 in 2025 and Honorable Mention all-Big 12 in 2023.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Lawrence as the seventh-best edge rusher in the draft with a first- to second-round grade.
During his four-year college career, Lawrence appeared in 39 games and recorded 72 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!