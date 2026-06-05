AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Zane Gonzalez, Patrick Graham, Dolphins, Steelers

Dolphins

Dolphins K Riley Patterson converted 27 of 29 field goals last season, but was still asked to compete against veteran K Zane Gonzalez for the starting job this offseason. Miami STs coach Chris Tabor said Patterson had no issues with the competition.

“Riley doesn’t mind,” Tabor said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Obviously, he had a great year, and he’s a really good player, as is Zane Gonzalez. But if you looked at both of their careers, they’ve competed against a lot of guys all the time, so I think that’s nothing new. Any competitor will say, If I’m in a competition, I play better.”

Tabor has experience working with Gonzalez during their time with the Browns in 2017 and 2018. Tabor said Gonzalez has a different stance and approach than the last time he coached him.

“He’s changed. When we drafted him in Cleveland, his stance and everything, his approach, how he does things, you see it. I’m dealing with an older player now as opposed to a rookie.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley wants QB Malik Willis to continue his development in a new offense rather than focus on his leadership abilities around his new teammates.

“My main focus for him right now is to learn the scheme, get to know the players and not overdo the whole leadership thing,” Hafley said recently, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I mean, I think that’s my job and [the coaches’] job right now, so he can focus on becoming the best quarterback and the best player and the best teammate he can be.”

“It’s about building trust,” Willis noted. “I mean, every play we go out there, whether it’s calling the play, whether it’s executing the play, whether it’s making sure somebody else can get lined up, you build that over time. I don’t think you just put somebody in a position to say, ‘OK, you’re the leader now.’ You got to earn that.”

Steelers

Patrick Graham embarks on his first season as the Steelers’ defensive coordinator following his time with the Raiders in the same role. Graham is glad to be in Pittsburgh, coaching in a town that’s passionate about football and one of the “storied franchises in American sports.”

“It’s fun to be in a town where people are passionate about football. I’m a kid from Waterbury, Connecticut. I wasn’t a good football player, but I got lucky and became a coach. Being with one of the more storied franchises in American sports is a privilege, it’s an honor,” Graham said, via Mark Kaboly.