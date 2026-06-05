Jets Cut C Gus Hartwig From PUP List

The New York Jets officially waived C Gus Hartwig from their physically unable to perform list on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Hartwig, 24, caught on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue in May of last year. New York waived him with an injury designation during training camp as a rookie, and he reverted to their injured reserve.

New York waived him, once again, this offseason with an injury designation, and he reverted to their PUP list.

During his college career, Hartwig appeared in 51 games for Purdue.