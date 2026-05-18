Jaguars Place WR Alex Bullock On Retired List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have placed WR Alex Bullock on the reserve/retired list.

Bullock, 23, was a no-star recruit and unranked in the 2021 recruiting class out of Omaha, Nebraska. He committed to Nebraska and remained there for four years before transferring to South Dakota State for his final season.

In his career at Nebraska, he appeared in 27 games over four years and caught 16 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. In one year at South Dakota State, he appeared in 14 games and caught 71 passes for 936 yards and five touchdowns.