Colts Sign UDFA RB Anderson Castle

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed UDFA RB Anderson Castle out of Duke.

In correspondence, the Colts waived UDFA RB Jordon Vaughn.

Castle, six-foot, 220 pounds, was a two-star recruit and the 256th-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of Boone, North Carolina. He committed to Appalachian State and remained there for five years before transferring to Duke for his final season.

In his collegiate career, Castle appeared in 68 games over six years at Appalachian State and Duke. He rushed 308 times for 1,524 yards (4.9 YPC) and 20 touchdowns, while catching 36 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.