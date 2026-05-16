AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins said that his personal goal is to earn 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns next year.

“I’m trying to shoot for that 1,000 yards this year. I missed that the last few seasons. I’m trying to get at least 10 touchdowns. Just throwing some goals out there,” Higgins said, via Around The NFL.

Browns

James Palmer believes that the Browns owe it to themselves to take a hard look at QB Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback, given all that they invested in him.

as their starting quarterback, given all that they invested in him. Palmer notes that the worst-case scenario for Cleveland would be for Watson to rebound and play well for a great team next season without them having taken a look at whether Watson is able to bounce back.

Palmer also agreed that while the team has given Watson opportunities, injuries have derailed them, including a shoulder issue and an Achilles tear, which Watson tore twice.

Unless Shedeur Sanders wins the starting job outright, Palmer believes it will be easier for the team to start with Watson and move to Sanders than to move from Sanders to Watson should Sanders lose his grip on the job.

Ravens

Ravens G John Simpson is back for his second stint with the team and is looking forward to making an impact, along with first-round G Vega Ioane.

“Their main thing was just bringing that tenacity back, being physical, and trying to be a dominant force,” Simpson said, via the team website. “I was just like, ‘Hey, look, I’m gonna do everything I can for y’all, man, because this is home.'”

“He’s a dog, and I think he has what it takes to play at this level and compete against some of the best in this league,” Simpson commented on Ioane. “It’s going to be fun to watch.”

“Obviously, in the interior, we’re the first people to make contact,” Simpson concluded. “Center snaps the ball, guards and centers, we’re getting hit first. You got to have that nastiness to you because every time the ball snaps, it’s like a car wreck.”