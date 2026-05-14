Browns Sign Second-Round S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed second-round S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to a rookie contract.

Browns first-round WR KC Concepcion is now the team’s only unsigned draft pick. Here’s a look at their draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 9 Spencer Fano T Signed 1 24 KC Concepcion WR 2 39 Denzel Boston WR Signed 2 58 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Signed 3 86 Austin Barber T Signed 5 146 Parker Brailsford C Signed 5 149 Justin Jefferson LB Signed 5 170 Joe Royer TE Signed 6 182 Taylen Green QB Signed 7 248 Carsen Ryan TE Signed

McNeil-Warren, 22, was a three-year starter at Toledo and earned second-team All-American honors in 2025. The Browns used the No. 58 pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on McNeil-Warren. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,350,189 rookie deal with a $2,532,864 signing bonus.

During his college career, McNeil-Warren appeared in 48 games and recorded 214 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, 13 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.