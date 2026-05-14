Browns Sign Second-Round S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed second-round S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to a rookie contract.
Browns first-round WR KC Concepcion is now the team’s only unsigned draft pick. Here’s a look at their draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|9
|Spencer Fano
|T
|Signed
|1
|24
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|2
|39
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|Signed
|2
|58
|Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|S
|Signed
|3
|86
|Austin Barber
|T
|Signed
|5
|146
|Parker Brailsford
|C
|Signed
|5
|149
|Justin Jefferson
|LB
|Signed
|5
|170
|Joe Royer
|TE
|Signed
|6
|182
|Taylen Green
|QB
|Signed
|7
|248
|Carsen Ryan
|TE
|Signed
McNeil-Warren, 22, was a three-year starter at Toledo and earned second-team All-American honors in 2025. The Browns used the No. 58 pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on McNeil-Warren. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,350,189 rookie deal with a $2,532,864 signing bonus.
During his college career, McNeil-Warren appeared in 48 games and recorded 214 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, 13 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.
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