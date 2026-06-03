Dolphins Sign First-Round CB Chris Johnson

Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins have agreed to terms with first-round CB Chris Johnson.

The following is an updated chart showing that all but one of the Dolphins’ picks have now been signed.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Kadyn Proctor T Signed 1 27 Chris Johnson CB Signed 2 43 Jacob Rodriguez LB Signed 3 75 Caleb Douglas WR Signed 3 87 Will Kacmarek TE Signed 3 94 Chris Bell WR Signed 4 130 Trey Moore DE Signed 4 138 Kyle Louis S Signed 5 158 Michael Taaffe S Signed 5 177 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR Signed 5 180 Seydou Traore TE 6 200 DJ Campbell G Signed 7 238 Max Llewellyn DE Signed

Johnson, 21, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He wound up signing with San Diego State.

He was a consensus All-American in 2025 as well as a Jim Thorpe semifinalist as the nation’s top defensive back.

The Dolphins selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Throughout his four-year career at San Diego State, he appeared in 47 games and tallied 152 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 14 passes defended and six interceptions.

We will have more on Johnson as it becomes available.