Dolphins Sign First-Round CB Chris Johnson

Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins have agreed to terms with first-round CB Chris Johnson.
The following is an updated chart showing that all but one of the Dolphins’ picks have now been signed.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|12
|Kadyn Proctor
|T
|Signed
|1
|27
|Chris Johnson
|CB
|Signed
|2
|43
|Jacob Rodriguez
|LB
|Signed
|3
|75
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|Signed
|3
|87
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|Signed
|3
|94
|Chris Bell
|WR
|Signed
|4
|130
|Trey Moore
|DE
|Signed
|4
|138
|Kyle Louis
|S
|Signed
|5
|158
|Michael Taaffe
|S
|Signed
|5
|177
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|5
|180
|Seydou Traore
|TE
|6
|200
|DJ Campbell
|G
|Signed
|7
|238
|Max Llewellyn
|DE
|Signed
Johnson, 21, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He wound up signing with San Diego State.
He was a consensus All-American in 2025 as well as a Jim Thorpe semifinalist as the nation’s top defensive back.
The Dolphins selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Throughout his four-year career at San Diego State, he appeared in 47 games and tallied 152 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 14 passes defended and six interceptions.
We will have more on Johnson as it becomes available.
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