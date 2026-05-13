AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Todd Monken, Taylen Green, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns rookie LB Justin Jefferson spoke about joining a linebacker group that features the DROY LB Carson Schwesinger, among others. He also addressed the elephant in the room: his common name is the same as the Vikings’ star wide receiver.

“Defensive Rookie of the Year, I definitely know him,” Jefferson said of Schwesinger, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “I’m really excited to meet those guys and really excited to compete. I love to compete. I just can’t wait to show them I’m better than them. “It’s going to be a competitive room and I feel like there’s definitely opportunity there to do what I need to. Definitely something I’m very, very excited about. I love competition.”

“That’s been my name my whole life. It just became popular probably when I was in high school,” Cleveland’s Jefferson said. “It’s definitely cool, and I’m definitely proud of him and his success, but I need to go make a name for myself.”

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken gave reporters another update on rookie QB Taylen Green and what he is working on in the rookie minicamp.

“We’re gonna have to be really diligent in trying to tighten down his release,” Monken said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “When you’re talking about checkdowns taken from the long release he has, to really just being able to dart it to get it quickly out of his hands into the hands of whether it’s a running back or a tight end. But I’ve been super impressed with his ability to really learn, process and take it to the field and then getting through his progressions.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns are hiring former RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr. as an offensive skill development analyst. as an offensive skill development analyst.

The team is also hiring former NFL LB LaRoy Reynolds to their coaching staff, who recently worked under HC Michael Vick at Norfolk State.

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta and OC Declan Doyle answered questions about the future of QB Lamar Jackson during media availability.

“I am confident Lamar will be here,” DeCosta said, via ESPN. “I think he loves the team, he loves the city, he loves our fanbase. And when I think of the Ravens, I think of Lamar Jackson being on the field.”

“I’m really enjoying getting to know Lamar,” Doyle added. “Obviously, any relationship takes a long stretch of time to develop trust. But thus far, I think he’s really excited, I’m really excited, and I can’t wait to keep working with him.”