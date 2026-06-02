Browns Placing DE Markees Watts On Retired List

Scott Petrak reports the Browns are placing DE Markees Watts on the reserve/retired list.

Watts, 26, hails from Lancaster, South Carolina, and signed on with the Buccaneers after going undrafted out of UNC-Charlotte in the 2023 draft. He graduated as Charlotte’s all-time sack leader with 21.5 sacks in five seasons.

Tampa Bay declined to tender Watts as a restricted free agent this offseason, and he signed with the Browns in May as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Watts appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded nine tackles and 0.5 sacks.