AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Brendan Sorsby, Bengals, Browns

Brendan Sorsby

The NCAA recently denied Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby ‘s request for his eligibility to be reinstated after completing treatment for his gambling addiction, leading to him opening a legal case against the NCAA. Alex Byington of On3.com notes that Sorsby’s case has been assigned a temporary injunction hearing set for Monday, June 1. The hearing date aligns with Sorsby’s requested timeline ahead of the June 22 deadline to declare for the NFL Supplemental Draft.

‘s request for his eligibility to be reinstated after completing treatment for his gambling addiction, leading to him opening a legal case against the NCAA. Alex Byington of On3.com notes that Sorsby’s case has been assigned a temporary injunction hearing set for Monday, June 1. The hearing date aligns with Sorsby’s requested timeline ahead of the June 22 deadline to declare for the NFL Supplemental Draft. Byington notes that Sorsby is seeking a temporary injunction against the NCAA ruling him ineligible, and the injunction would allow him to play the 2026 college football season while the NCAA’s investigation plays out.

Byington also points out that Sorsby’s legal team has cited potential damage to their client’s mental health among the reasons for the injunction.

According to Byington, Sorsby’s lawsuit is viewed as an attempt to expedite the NCAA’s investigative process into his gambling activities between 2022 and 2025.

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow believes the team around him is ready to compete at the highest level and said they’re extremely talented.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said, via Around The NFL.

Burrow added that he’s looking forward to playing former teammate DE Trey Hendrickson and the Ravens and loves battling with QB Lamar Jackson twice a year.

“Anytime we play the Ravens, that one is circled,” Burrow said. “That goes back years, back from when Lamar (Jackson) and I were a lot younger. So that’s always a battle when we get after it.”

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders‘ father, Deion, is a big fan of the roster in Cleveland, especially their rookie draft class and reigning Defensive Player of the Year DE Myles Garrett, who was traded to the Rams today. Sanders had said that trading Garrett made no sense to him and called him a once-in-a-lifetime player.

“Look at that rookie class last season,” Deion Sanders said on The Barbershop. “The rookie class this season, who I know they haven’t played, they haven’t put it on grass. But they’re building something that is tremendous, and they’re not too far away. Of course, they need stability at the quarterback position. Of course, they need stability on the offensive line. Everything else, to me, they got it. They got it.”

“They got a killer on defense, I’m tired of y’all talking about trading him and getting rid of him,” Deion added. “That don’t make no sense to me. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime man. That’s a once in a lifetime man that you don’t see no more. I don’t get rid of that. Unless I could get your mama, daddy, your uncle, cousins, and everybody in a trade for that. Because that’s a grown man. That’s a winner. That’s a winner.”