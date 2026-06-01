BLOCKBUSTER: Browns Trading DE Myles Garrett To Rams

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are finalizing a trade that will send star DE Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams receive:

DE Myles Garrett

Browns receive:

DE Jared Verse

2027 1st-round pick

2028 2nd-round pick

2029 3rd-round pick

This trade has not been finalized, but the two sides are expected to get the deal done.

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns last year before agreeing to a monster contract extension with the team. It took just a year for him to get traded to another team.

Ian Rapoport says the Rams were “persistent” about a trade for Garrett. When they made Verse available along with the draft picks, the trade talks got serious.

Cleveland reworked Garrett’s contract back in March and pushed back his option bonuses until the start of the regular season, which opened the door for a potential deal.

According to OverTheCap, trading Garrett will free up $8,340,000 of cap space and create $15,534,000 of dead money.

Garrett, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Cleveland signed him to a record four-year, $160 million contract extension in March, including $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Garrett appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 60 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass defended.