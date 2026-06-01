Bills Waive CB Daryl Porter Jr, Sign WR Mac Dalena

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve waived CB Daryl Porter Jr and signed WR Mac Dalena to a contract.

Porter Jr., 25, was a three-star recruit and the 89th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He committed to West Virginia but transferred to Miami after two years.

Porter signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent back in April of 2025 but was let go during camp and caught on with the Steelers practice squad. From there, Porter was on and off of the Steelers’ roster.

The Bills re-signed Porter at the end of the 2025 season and brought him back on a futures contract.

In 2025, Porter was active for one game, but did not record a statistic.

In his collegiate career, Porter appeared in 49 games and recorded 108 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception and 18 passes defended.