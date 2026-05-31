Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Received Record $17.7M From NFLPA

According to Pro Football Talk, Browns QB Shedeur Sanders received more than $17.7 million in royalties and player-marketing payments from the NFLPA through his company, SS2 Legendary LLC.

This amount of money surpasses the previous record of $9.5 million held by former Patriots and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and is striking when compared to his $4.647 million, four-year rookie deal.

Despite sliding to the fifth round of the draft, Sanders is one of the league’s most popular players and earns money from jerseys, trading cards, video games, and other collectibles. The total is more than some rookie first-round picks earned from their contracts.

His recent switch from jersey No. 12 to No. 2 could also boost his merchandise sales ahead of the season, yet PFT suggests he may have earned a significant portion of his money through a trading card deal he signed before falling in the draft.

He is currently expected to be the Browns’ starting quarterback, despite rumors that this could be challenged by a healthy, returning QB Deshaun Watson, whom the team heavily invested in.

Sanders, 24, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round, and he signed a four-year, $4.647 million rookie contract that included a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and 169 yards on 21 attempts.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns as the news is available.