AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns second-round WR Denzel Boston has built a reputation for his strong catching ability. When asked about the work he’s put in, Boston said he’s had over 15,000 reps on the Jugs machine in the last year.

“Thousands. I mean, this last year, I clocked about 15,000 catches on the Jugs. Countless reps; oand over and over again, to where every single catch feels the same. It’s like a reflex at that point, just grab the ball,” Boston said, via the team’s YouTube.

As for his connection with first-round WR KC Concepcion, Boston said they are constantly finding ways to work together.

“It’s great, me and KC, since day one have been on each other’s hips,” Boston said. “It’s just, hey, should we go get Jugs? Should we go do this? Let’s go be with coach, let’s go hit a walkthrough with coach real early in the morning.”

Boston added that he’s glad to have Concepcion pushing him to get better.

“It’s very nice to have him, and I hope he feels the same about me,” Boston said. “Just being able to push each other each and every day. And that’s in the classroom, as well as much on the field. I go make a big play, now he’s making a big play. He makes a big play, now I’m gonna go make a big play.”

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry commented on the transition from John Harbaugh to Jesse Minter at head coach, with Minter excited to work with the future Hall of Fame running back.

“I mean, change can be good,” Henry said, via The Athletic. “We’re all excited for everything. Everything is new, so we’re all just trying to learn, but also enjoying it, taking it day by day, not trying to get too overwhelmed, but just being present in the moment.”

“It’s the same approach,” Henry added. “I love putting the work in, conditioning, being in the weight room, being around the guys. Around this time, this is where you get to tune up everything, make mistakes, and learn from those mistakes. Then, when training camp comes around, you’re rolling. But the offseason is just putting the work in as much as you can so the results will show when it is time.”

“Derrick has run every scheme throughout his career, but when you change, and terminology is different, you do need to learn formations, terminology, motions, all the different tags and cadence,” Minter said of Henry. “Just to see a guy like that with the experience and success that he’s had sort of go about his process of getting better, he’s an unbelievable example for everybody else on the team — offense, defense, whatever — of how you operate when you want to learn, and you want to be the best. It’s just unbelievable the way he goes about his business. It’s really cool to see. Thankful that he’s on our side, and we’re handing the ball to him.”

Steelers

The Steelers signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a one-year, $22.5 million contract with $22 million fully guaranteed. (OTC)

to a one-year, $22.5 million contract with $22 million fully guaranteed. (OTC) The Steelers signed K Chris Boswell to a four-year, $28 million contract extension with $14.7 million guaranteed, including a $9 million signing bonus. (OTC)

to a four-year, $28 million contract extension with $14.7 million guaranteed, including a $9 million signing bonus. (OTC) Steelers RBs coach Ramon Chinyoung said seventh-round RB Eli Heidenreich has shown a high football IQ since joining the team, calling him a “Swiss Navy Knife,” per Nick Farabaugh.

said seventh-round RB has shown a high football IQ since joining the team, calling him a “Swiss Navy Knife,” per Nick Farabaugh. As for fifth-round FB Riley Nowakowski, Chinyoung says the rookie has spent more time with the tight ends group than running backs, but he’ll be needed to spend time at multiple positions, per Mark Kaboly.