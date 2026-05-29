AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Vega Ioane, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals are returning all five starting offensive linemen for the first time since QB Joe Burrow was drafted. Burrow spoke on the importance of offensive continuity so they can build on what they have already started.

“To have all these guys back is a big advantage early in the season,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “You don’t have young guys trying to fit into the mix and learn the communication on the fly. These guys had a lot of reps last year together, and communication is so key on the offensive line, and to be able to have reps at that is so valuable.”

Ravens

The Ravens picked up G Olaivavega Ioane with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Baltimore G John Simpson is confident that Ioane will be more vocal over time, while he is proving to be a “sponge” so far in their offseason program.

“He’s not a real loud vocal guy yet,” Simpson said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s site. “I think that will come with time and experience. But he’s one of those guys that sits back there and observes everything. He soaks it all up like a sponge almost. He’s really intelligent.”

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said the rookie is showing good effort in applying what he’s learning.

“Vega’s a beast,” Minter said. “You’re really trying not to be super physical, be violent. You’re trying to give each other a really good look. He’s done a great job understanding that. He’s picked up on everything probably way faster than I would expect a rookie to at any position. He’s got a really bright future, but the best thing about him is just how hard he works and how serious he takes his craft. Every day he does something, he comes back, it’s a little bit better the next day.”

Steelers

Steelers ST coordinator Danny Crossman talked about how seventh-round RB Eli Heidenreich will play basically every different position on special teams, along with returner.

“He’s going to get looked at, just like most of the young players, in a multitude of roles,” Graham said, via Mark Kaboly. “Obviously, because of Eli’s skill set, where he’s been a ball handler, those things come into play, along with the other aspects. There’s only one guy back there with the football as a returner, so if you’re not that guy, what other skills do you bring that can position yourself to make the club and then be active on game day and participate? So, he’s a guy that’s going to get a look as a coverage player, as a protection player, and as a return player.”