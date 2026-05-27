AFC Notes: Denzel Boston, Myles Murphy, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Myles Murphy said recently acquired DT Dexter Lawrence has been “very motivating” since coming aboard, saying he asks a lot of questions in team meetings.

“He asks a lot of questions. As a coach, that’s exactly what you want,” Murphy said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “Shows he’s in tune. Actually locked in. Very motivating to have in the room.”

Murphy thinks the addition of Lawrence shows the front office’s ambition.

“It just shows the front office wants it just as bad as us,” Murphy said. “That gets a lot of motivation. He’s a monster on the field. We’ve all seen his film. Consistently bringing middle push. Pressure. Stops any run between the guards. As a defensive coordinator, that’s exactly what you want, and as a defensive end that’s exactly what you want.”

Cincinnati declined Murphy’s fifth-year option for 2027 and is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Murphy is leaving his contract situation to his agent and is focused on performing next season.

“It’s my job to sack the quarterback. It’s my agent’s job to work with the numbers,” Murphy said. “At the end of the day, fifth-year extension or not, I still have to go out and produce.”

Browns

When asked about his first impression of Browns HC Todd Monken, second-round WR Denzel Boston said the coach has proven to be “very direct” about his expectations.

“My first impression of Coach Monken is great. I love him, and when we’re in meetings and everything like that, he’s very direct, and he tells you what he wants, and that’s how it’s going to be.”

Boston thinks Monken is establishing an “explosive offense” with many downfield plays.

“With this offense, I think this is going to be an explosive offense,” Boston said. “Just from what we’ve done in day one, there’s so much more to add to the playbook. It looks like we’re going to be making a lot of big plays downfield.”

As for the good energy he’s feeling in Cleveland’s locker room, Boston said there are no egos in their rookie class, and everybody is pushing each other to get better.

“I think we all do feel that as well. I really feel like there are no egos in this rookie class,” Boston said. “We’re all here to get better and work off of each other. You know, iron against iron and just keep on grinding each and every day.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph made a bold statement, saying he expects to be the team’s backup, as his veteran experience will contribute to their success.

“This is a veteran team,” Rudolph said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re trying to win now. You don’t bring back Aaron Rodgers if you don’t want to win now. We want to make a playoff push. And I know that I can contribute with that veteran culture.”

“That’s kind of been communicated,” Rudolph replied when asked about the other young quarterbacks getting reps. “That was the case when I got in [the league]. That’s a normal mode of operation…I’m here to learn my offense. My plans are to be here and to be on this team and to help in whatever fashion I can — and will.”