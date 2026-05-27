NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/27

By
Nate Bouda
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Bills

Browns

  • Browns reverted DB DeCarlos Nicholson to injured reserve.

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Eagles signed WR Brandon Hayes.

Giants

  • Giants waived T Reid Holskey.
  • Giants signed NT Josh Tupou.
  • Giants signed first-round T Francis Mauigoa.

Jets

  • Jets waived LB Kendrick Blackshire.
  • Jets traded WR Irvin Charles to the Seahawks for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick.
  • Jets signed T Courtland Ford.

Saints

  • Saints waived DB Jeremiah McClendon.
  • Saints signed LB Jackson Sirmon.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived WR Trayvon Rudolph.
  • Seahawks acquired WR Irvin Charles from the Jets for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick.

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