NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/27

Bills
- Bills waived WR Max Tomczak.
- Bills signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.
Browns
- Browns reverted DB DeCarlos Nicholson to injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed WR Parris Campbell on the reserve/retired list.
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Brandon Hayes.
Giants
- Giants waived T Reid Holskey.
- Giants signed NT Josh Tupou.
- Giants signed first-round T Francis Mauigoa.
Jets
- Jets waived LB Kendrick Blackshire.
- Jets traded WR Irvin Charles to the Seahawks for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick.
- Jets signed T Courtland Ford.
Saints
- Saints waived DB Jeremiah McClendon.
- Saints signed LB Jackson Sirmon.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived WR Trayvon Rudolph.
- Seahawks acquired WR Irvin Charles from the Jets for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick.
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